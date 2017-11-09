

CTV Montreal





The provincial agency in charge of investigating police is examining the death of a man in the custody of Montreal police.

On Tuesday Nov. 7, officers arrested a man and kept him in a cell overnight.

At 7:35 the next morning he was transferred to another cell with ten other people who were going to be transported to Montreal Municipal courthouse, but an hour and a half later the man was found unconscious on the floor of the cell.

He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m.

Everyone who was in that cell remains in custody and will be interrogated by the Bureau of Independent Investigation (BEI).