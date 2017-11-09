BEI investigating death of man in Montreal jail cell
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 8:06AM EST
The provincial agency in charge of investigating police is examining the death of a man in the custody of Montreal police.
On Tuesday Nov. 7, officers arrested a man and kept him in a cell overnight.
At 7:35 the next morning he was transferred to another cell with ten other people who were going to be transported to Montreal Municipal courthouse, but an hour and a half later the man was found unconscious on the floor of the cell.
He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m.
Everyone who was in that cell remains in custody and will be interrogated by the Bureau of Independent Investigation (BEI).
Latest Montreal News
- Andre Boisclair arrested for impaired driving
- Naloxone to be distributed for free at pharmacies throughout Quebec
- Condo developers say Plante's plans for low-cost housing will hurt economy
- Veterans will have to share Remembrance Day with Santa Claus at east end mall
- BEI investigating death of man in Montreal jail cell