

CTV Montreal





The Bureau of Independent Investigations is examining a deadly car crash involving police in the border town of Saint Bernard de Lacolle.

Around 3 a.m. a car was speeding on Highway 202 when Sureté du Quebec officers turned on their lights and sirens.

It appears they began a pursuit, but within moments the driver of the speeding car lost control.

The car flipped several times, coming to halt near a large propane storage tank in front of a store.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene but the driver was already dead.

Highway 202 was closed while police examined the crash.

Because the death occurred during a police pursuit, the civilian oversight board for police, Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigation (BEI) has taken over the case.