BEI investigating deadly car crash
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 7:19AM EDT
The Bureau of Independent Investigations is examining a deadly car crash involving police in the border town of Saint Bernard de Lacolle.
Around 3 a.m. a car was speeding on Highway 202 when Sureté du Quebec officers turned on their lights and sirens.
It appears they began a pursuit, but within moments the driver of the speeding car lost control.
The car flipped several times, coming to halt near a large propane storage tank in front of a store.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene but the driver was already dead.
Highway 202 was closed while police examined the crash.
Because the death occurred during a police pursuit, the civilian oversight board for police, Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigation (BEI) has taken over the case.