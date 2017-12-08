

CTV Montreal





The Bureau of Independent Investigations is looking into an incident involving Laval police that caused a 34-year-old man to be seriously injured.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 10 p.m., when Laval police officers were reportedly chasing a vehicle travelling at very high speed on Highway 15 north and Highway 640 eastbound.

A few minutes after the pursuit began, police say the car’s lights were turned off, and officers lost sight of the vehicle, that took exit 35 on Blvd. des Entreprises in Terrebonne.

Terrebonne police reportedly saw the car off the road and rushed to the scene of the crash.

The driver was conscious when they got to him, but was taken to hospital. As of Friday, police were informed the man is now facing life-threatening injuries.

BEI investigators are asking anyone who has witnessed this event to contact them.