

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Bastian Schweinsteiger scored in the second half as the visiting Chicago Fire downed the 10-man Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night.

Schweinsteiger scored his third goal in a Chicago uniform as the Fire (13-9-5) snapped their four-game losing skid in Major League Soccer.

Montreal (10-10-6) was left shorthanded when defender Deian Boldor, making his Impact debut, was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Schweinsteiger in the 50th minute.

Referee Baldomero Toledo initially gave Boldor a yellow card for his dangerous studs-up challenge on the German midfielder's shin. Upon the recommendation of the Video Assistant Referee, Toledo then went to the video review booth and chose to give Boldor a red instead.

It is the first instance of video review used in an Impact match since the technology's introduction in MLS on Aug. 5.

Seven minutes after Boldor walked off the pitch, Schweinsteiger took advantage of the missing player to score his first goal since April 15. The 33-year-old was left alone in the box when he got on the end of a low cross from Matt Pol