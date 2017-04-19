

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





In the wake of another controversial case of passenger bumping, Transport Minister Marc Garneau has reiterated that legislation addressing the rights of airline passengers is coming later this spring.

When asked about the case of a 10-year-old Prince Edward Island boy who was bumped from an Air Canada flight, Garneau said a bill of rights for passengers would be in place by 2018.

The boy was bumped from an Air Canada flight that was supposed to take his family to Costa Rica during the March break.

A spokeswoman for the airline said an apology by email was sent in mid-March and noted that the company offered generous compensation.

The boy's father, Brett Doyle, said he negotiated with Air Canada to get a $2,500 voucher plus expenses, but that the amount falls short of covering tickets for the family of four.