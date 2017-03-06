Bail hearing on Monday for man accused of Concordia bomb threats
Hisham Saadi has been charged in connection with the terrorist threat at Concordia.
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 7:58AM EST
A man accused of making bomb threats against Concordia University will appear in court on Monday.
Hisham Saadi, 47, is facing charges of mischief, uttering threats and inciting fears of a terrorist threat.
Last week, Crown prosecutor Lucie Martineau said she would object to bail, citing concerns for public security.
Saadi, a graduate student at the school, was arrested on Thursday at his apartment in Cote-Des-Neiges. The day before, classes in three Concordia buildings were cancelled after a threatening letter was sent, saying multiple explosive devices would be detonated in an effort to injure Muslim students.
No bombs were found.
