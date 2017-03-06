A man accused of making bomb threats against Concordia University will appear in court on Monday.

Hisham Saadi, 47, is facing charges of mischief, uttering threats and inciting fears of a terrorist threat.

Last week, Crown prosecutor Lucie Martineau said she would object to bail, citing concerns for public security.

Saadi, a graduate student at the school, was arrested on Thursday at his apartment in Cote-Des-Neiges. The day before, classes in three Concordia buildings were cancelled after a threatening letter was sent, saying multiple explosive devices would be detonated in an effort to injure Muslim students.

No bombs were found.