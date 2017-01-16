Bail hearing for Brossard man accused of assaulting officers during summons
Karim Jean-Gilles (photo: Brossard Eclair)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 10:06AM EST
A man who allegedly assaulted police officers and a bailiff will have a bail hearing Monday, despite refusing to ask for bail.
Karim Jean-Gilles, 34, appeared in Longueuil court Friday to face 11 charges connected to the assault on the officers. Jean-Gilles allegedly assaulted a bailiff and then the officers as they tried to issue him a summons to appear in court relating to another incident.
The Brossard man pleaded not guilty and refused to ask for bail. The judge decided anyhow to hold a bail hearing Monday.
Jean-Gilles’s pit bull mauled a young girl in 2015.
Vanessa Biron, 8, was attacked in 2015 and suffered severe injuries: her skull was punctured by the dog's fangs and her jaw was crushed.
Vanessa underwent a seven-hour surgery and a long recovery period.
The dog that attacked the girl was euthanized three days later.
Jean-Gilles was arrested at the time, but later released. He did not show up for his court date in November. On Thursday he was being issued a new court order to appear in court February.
If convicted, Jean-Gilles could be sentenced to a maximum of fourteen years in prison.
More to come
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 'Everyone was going crazy': Montreal man describes Mexico nightclub shooting 3
- AZUR trains to be pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system 1
- 6,500 Quebecers expected to die from smoking in 2017
- Local church tries expanding its flock using technology 1
- SQ arrest man in connection with death of woman from St-Lin-Laurentides
- PQ leader would adopt a "Buy Quebecois Act" if elected in 2018 1
- Thieves steal thousands of dollars in wine from Vaudreuil-Dorion SAQ
- New MS drug hailed a breakthrough in human trial 1
- Home damaged in Laval fire
- Coroner's report calls string of suicides in indigenous community "avoidable" 2
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States