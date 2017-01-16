

A man who allegedly assaulted police officers and a bailiff will have a bail hearing Monday, despite refusing to ask for bail.



Karim Jean-Gilles, 34, appeared in Longueuil court Friday to face 11 charges connected to the assault on the officers. Jean-Gilles allegedly assaulted a bailiff and then the officers as they tried to issue him a summons to appear in court relating to another incident.



The Brossard man pleaded not guilty and refused to ask for bail. The judge decided anyhow to hold a bail hearing Monday.



Jean-Gilles’s pit bull mauled a young girl in 2015.

Vanessa Biron, 8, was attacked in 2015 and suffered severe injuries: her skull was punctured by the dog's fangs and her jaw was crushed.

Vanessa underwent a seven-hour surgery and a long recovery period.

The dog that attacked the girl was euthanized three days later.

Jean-Gilles was arrested at the time, but later released. He did not show up for his court date in November. On Thursday he was being issued a new court order to appear in court February.

If convicted, Jean-Gilles could be sentenced to a maximum of fourteen years in prison.



