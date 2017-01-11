Bail granted for man accused of pushing senior to his death
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 12:29PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 2:04PM EST
A man accused of manslaughter in the death of Albert Arsenault has been granted bail.
On Wednesday a judge said Glen Crossley could be released until his trial if he deposited $10,000 with the courts.
Other conditions include abstaining from alcohol, not entering bars, and obeying a curfew at his home in Kirkland.
His lawyer said Crossley is not currently working, having recently undergone surgery.
His next court date is March 30 in order to set a date for a preliminary hearing.
Crossley was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in the Sept. 18, 2016 death of Arsenault, who died after a fall at Station 77 bar in LaSalle.
The death was initially deemed an accident until Arsenault's son obtained a copy of surveillance video, which he showed to police, which shows another man pushing Arsenault.
Crossley has a prior conviction related to the death of Olympic swimmer Victor Davis.
Davis was struck and killed by a car in Ste. Anne de Bellevue in 1989. Three years later, Crossley was sentenced to ten months in jail for failing to stop at the scene of that crash.