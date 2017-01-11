

A man accused of manslaughter in the death of Albert Arsenault has been granted bail.

On Wednesday a judge said Glen Crossley could be released until his trial if he deposited $10,000 with the courts.

Other conditions include abstaining from alcohol, not entering bars, and obeying a curfew at his home in Kirkland.

His lawyer said Crossley is not currently working, having recently undergone surgery.

His next court date is March 30 in order to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Crossley was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in the Sept. 18, 2016 death of Arsenault, who died after a fall at Station 77 bar in LaSalle.

The death was initially deemed an accident until Arsenault's son obtained a copy of surveillance video, which he showed to police, which shows another man pushing Arsenault.

Crossley has a prior conviction related to the death of Olympic swimmer Victor Davis.

Davis was struck and killed by a car in Ste. Anne de Bellevue in 1989. Three years later, Crossley was sentenced to ten months in jail for failing to stop at the scene of that crash.