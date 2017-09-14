

CTV Montreal





Officials on the South Shore are waiting for test results to determine exactly what was found in a small baggie at an elementary school.

The baggie containing what appears to be drugs was found late Monday at Saint Willibrord school and given to police.

Chateauguay police have not yet confirmed that it is methamphetamine.

The person who found it notified police but never informed anyone at the school. Officials with the board only learned of the discovery late on Tuesday.

Contrary to some reports the baggie was not found by children nor was it found on the playground.

The school sent a note home to parents on Wednesday, asking them to tell children to always report anything suspicious to adults