A wide variety of vegetable platters, salad bowls, and fresh vegetable mixes are being recalled in Ontario and Quebec.

The affected produces are sold under three brand names: Mann's, Compliments, and Western Family.

All items are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, which can cause a variety of dangerous health problems and can be lethal.

The vegetable products all have best before dates ranging from Oct. 11, 2017 to Oct. 19, 2017. but may still be in the homes of people who purchased them.

Food contaminated by Listeria may not look or smell bad.