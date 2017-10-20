A wide variety of vegetable platters, salad bowls, and fresh vegetable mixes are being recalled in Ontario and Quebec.

The affected produces are sold under three brand names: Mann's, Compliments, and Western Family.

All items are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, which can cause a variety of dangerous health problems and can be lethal.

The vegetable products all have best before dates ranging from Oct. 11, 2017 to Oct. 19, 2017. but may still be in the homes of people who purchased them.

Food contaminated by Listeria may not look or smell bad.

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Mann's Power Blend

Brussels Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Carrots & Kale

284 g

7 16519 01311 9

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/16/2017

10/17/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

Broccoli and Cauliflower

340 g

7 16519 01303 4

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's

Broccoli Cole Slaw

340 g

7 16519 01307 2

Best Before:

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

10/17/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

Brussels Sprouts

340 g

7 16519 01035 4

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

Mann's Culinary Cuts

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

255 g

7 16519 03685 9

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

 

California Stir Fry

340 g

7 16519 01306 5

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

California Stir Fry

2 lbs

7 16519 02018 6

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's Culinary Cuts

Cauliflower Cauliettes

397 g

7 16519 06901 7

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

Cauliflower

284 g

7 16519 01403 1

Best Before:

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's

Fiesta Vegetable Tray

1.01 kg

7 16519 02049 0

Best Before:

10/15/2017

 

Mann's

Kale Beet Blend - Kale, Golden Beets, Kohlrabi and Red Cabbage

227 g

 

7 16519 00027 0

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Cauli-Rice Curry

312 g

 

7 16519 03690 3

Best Before:

10/11/2017

10/12/2017

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

10/18/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Cauli-Rice Curry

312 g

 

7 16519 03689 7

Best Before:

10/15/2017

 

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Butternut Kale Risotto

248 g

7 16519 03691 0

Best Before:

10/11/2017

10/12/2017

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

10/18/2017

10/19/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Southwest Chipotle

298 g

7 16519 03686 6

Best Before:

10/12/2017

10/13/2017

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

10/18/2017

10/19/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowl

Monterey Risotto

8.75 oz

7 16519 03679 8

Best Before:

10/14/2017

Mann's

Vegetable Tray

54 oz

7 16519 01405 5

Best Before:

10/15/2017

Mann's

Rainbow Salad

340 g

7 16519 01308 9

Best Before:

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

10/17/2017

Mann's Family Favorites

Vegetable Medley

2 lbs

7 16519 02015 5

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's Family Favorites         

Vegetable Medley

340 g

7 16519 01304 1

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's

Vegetable Tray

2.5 lbs

7 16519 01407 9

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's Snacking Favorites

Veggie Hummus

Vegetables 383 g

Dip 85 g

7 16519 02058 2

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's Snacking Favorites

Veggie Ranch

Vegetables 383 g

Dip 85 g

7 16519 02060 5

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Sesame Sriracha

340 g

7 16519 03682 8

Best Before:

10/12/2017

10/13/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

10/17/2017

10/19/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Sesame Sriracha

340 g

7 16519 03681 1

Best Before:

10/13/2017

10/16/2017

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Bacon Maple Delight

 

203 g

7 16519 03693 4

Best Before:

10/12/2017

10/14/2017

10/15/2017

10/16/2017

10/18/2017

10/19/2017

Compliments

Cauliettes Chop

14 oz

0 68820 13254 7

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/16/2017

Compliments

Vegetable Platter

680 g

0 55742 53490 0

Best Before:

10/16/2017

Western Family

Spicy Southwestern Kale Salad Kit

646 g

0 62639 35230 1

Best Before:

10/13/2017

Western Family

Vegetable Medley

907 g

0 62639 32481 0

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/16/2017

Western Family

West Coast Stir-Fry Mix

907 g

0 62639 32485 8

Best Before:

10/15/2017

Western Family

Kale Salad Kit

680 g

0 62639 34593 8

Best Before:

10/14/2017

10/16/2017

Western Family

Kale Caesar Salad Kit

420 g

0 62639 35229 5

Best Before:

10/14/2017

Western Family

Broccoli Slaw

340 g

0 62639 32484 1

Best Before:

10/17/2017