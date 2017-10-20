Bagged vegetables recalled due to Listeria contamination
Some of the items subject to a Listeria contamination recall issued on Oct. 19, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 11:12AM EDT
A wide variety of vegetable platters, salad bowls, and fresh vegetable mixes are being recalled in Ontario and Quebec.
The affected produces are sold under three brand names: Mann's, Compliments, and Western Family.
All items are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, which can cause a variety of dangerous health problems and can be lethal.
The vegetable products all have best before dates ranging from Oct. 11, 2017 to Oct. 19, 2017. but may still be in the homes of people who purchased them.
Food contaminated by Listeria may not look or smell bad.
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Mann's Power Blend
|
Brussels Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Carrots & Kale
|
284 g
|
7 16519 01311 9
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Broccoli and Cauliflower
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01303 4
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's
|
Broccoli Cole Slaw
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01307 2
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Brussels Sprouts
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01035 4
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
|
Mann's Culinary Cuts
|
Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|
255 g
|
7 16519 03685 9
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
California Stir Fry
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01306 5
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
California Stir Fry
|
2 lbs
|
7 16519 02018 6
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's Culinary Cuts
|
Cauliflower Cauliettes
|
397 g
|
7 16519 06901 7
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Cauliflower
|
284 g
|
7 16519 01403 1
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's
|
Fiesta Vegetable Tray
|
1.01 kg
|
7 16519 02049 0
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
|
Mann's
|
Kale Beet Blend - Kale, Golden Beets, Kohlrabi and Red Cabbage
|
227 g
|
7 16519 00027 0
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Cauli-Rice Curry
|
312 g
|
7 16519 03690 3
|
Best Before:
10/11/2017
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Cauli-Rice Curry
|
312 g
|
7 16519 03689 7
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Butternut Kale Risotto
|
248 g
|
7 16519 03691 0
|
Best Before:
10/11/2017
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Southwest Chipotle
|
298 g
|
7 16519 03686 6
|
Best Before:
10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowl
|
Monterey Risotto
|
8.75 oz
|
7 16519 03679 8
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
|
Mann's
|
Vegetable Tray
|
54 oz
|
7 16519 01405 5
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
|
Mann's
|
Rainbow Salad
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01308 9
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Vegetable Medley
|
2 lbs
|
7 16519 02015 5
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Vegetable Medley
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01304 1
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's
|
Vegetable Tray
|
2.5 lbs
|
7 16519 01407 9
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's Snacking Favorites
|
Veggie Hummus
|
Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g
|
7 16519 02058 2
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's Snacking Favorites
|
Veggie Ranch
|
Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g
|
7 16519 02060 5
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Sesame Sriracha
|
340 g
|
7 16519 03682 8
|
Best Before:
10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
10/19/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Sesame Sriracha
|
340 g
|
7 16519 03681 1
|
Best Before:
10/13/2017
10/16/2017
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Bacon Maple Delight
|
203 g
|
7 16519 03693 4
|
Best Before:
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
|
Compliments
|
Cauliettes Chop
|
14 oz
|
0 68820 13254 7
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|
Compliments
|
Vegetable Platter
|
680 g
|
0 55742 53490 0
|
Best Before:
10/16/2017
|
Western Family
|
Spicy Southwestern Kale Salad Kit
|
646 g
|
0 62639 35230 1
|
Best Before:
10/13/2017
|
Western Family
|
Vegetable Medley
|
907 g
|
0 62639 32481 0
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|
Western Family
|
West Coast Stir-Fry Mix
|
907 g
|
0 62639 32485 8
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
|
Western Family
|
Kale Salad Kit
|
680 g
|
0 62639 34593 8
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|
Western Family
|
Kale Caesar Salad Kit
|
420 g
|
0 62639 35229 5
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
|
Western Family
|
Broccoli Slaw
|
340 g
|
0 62639 32484 1
|
Best Before:
10/17/2017