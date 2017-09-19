The city of Montreal has banned turns onto a one-way street, leaving people who work and live in the area puzzled about how they are supposed to get around.

Towers St. is a one-block long, one-way street that runs north between Ste. Catherine St. and De Maisonneuve Blvd.

People who work in the area said that over the weekend city crews installed a sign banning left-hand turns from Ste. Catherine St.--which runs east--ontoTowers.

That means there is now no legal way to drive onto Towers at all, meaning residents of apartment buildings cannot legally access their parking garages.

It's also a problem for drivers attempting to get to the service department of Toyota Gabriel Centreville because the entrance to its garage is on Towers.

Mechanics said there was no prior notice about the change, and said they only noticed the sign on Monday morning.

They said drivers are making left-hand turns onto Towers despite the sign because there's no other way to get onto the street.

The city of Montreal is investigating.

More to come.