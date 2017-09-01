

CTV Montreal





The babysitter who is accused of leaving a toddler inside an apartment as it caught fire will be charged with criminal negligence causing injury.

Josee Milot, 49, is expected to appear in the Montreal courthouse Friday afternoon, a day after the 18-month-old girl was rescued by police from the burning building.

Officials believe the fire was started in the third-floor apartment in Hochelaga when someone left a pot burning on the stove.

Milot, who was supposed to be babysitting the child, was not in the apartment at the time.

The accused was described by neighbours as a drug abuser. She has a long criminal record for crimes including for drug-related offences, death threats and prostitution and has served time in jail.

The toddler’s mother was in Toronto at the time of the incident visiting friends. She said in a post on Facebook that she trusted Milot because she believed she was clean. She added that she was surprised to hear what happened because the accused had been good to her child.

Montreal police said Milot was so intoxicated at the time of the fire that it took investigators 20 hours before they were able to speak with her.

The child is out of danger and out of hospital.