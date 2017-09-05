Babysitter faces new charge after baby found alone in burning apartment
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 1:04PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 5, 2017 1:18PM EDT
A woman who allegedly left a baby alone in a Montreal apartment that caught fire is facing a new charge of obstructing police work.
Josee Milot pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
Police believe she started cooking something on the stove early morning last Thursday and then left the Hochelaga apartment when she was meant to be acting as the baby's temporary guardian.
A Montreal police unit working nearby crawled through heavy smoke to save the infant.
Milot pleaded not guilty last Friday to three charges: unlawfully abandoning a child, criminal negligence causing a fire, and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
The 49-year-old was ordered detained over the long weekend after the prosecutor opposed bail as Milot also had separate pending charges.
Defence lawyer Antonio Cabral says his client will remain detained for the time being and attempt to get into a therapy program.
Latest Montreal News
- Babysitter faces new charge after baby found alone in burning apartment
- Union, staff lash out at Montreal General Hospital leadership over lack of security
- Election-night shooting survivor feels abandoned by system
- Ten arrested in heroin and fentanyl trafficking networks
- Police seek man suspected of sexual assault on Île Sainte-Hélène