The head of the STM and Mayor Denis Coderre are expected to comment on this weekend’s problem with a new AZUR metro train in a news conference Monday morning.



Service on the Orange metro line is back to normal after a malfunction in one of the new trains shut down a portion of the line for several hours on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the STM confirmed that a problem occurred with a tire in one of the new AZUR cars which ended up damaging the track.

Just last week the STM promised improved metro service and began running an extra-service schedule for its Orange and Green lines.

On Sunday, Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante said the breakdown is proof the city has not invested enough into public transit.

“When there’s a breakdown like yesterday, it’s normal that it’s not functioning well,” she said. “To me, it’s not so much about the AZUR trains at this point; it’s more about how the entire system is not sufficient.”

The new AZUR metro cars are manufactured by Bombardier and Alstom firms and were first rolled out last spring. A total of 52 trains will gradually be introduced into the system by the end of 2018 at a cost of $1.2 billion.



“The system is so fragile already. The city hasn't invested into buses in the last years so right now there are 200 buses missing already,” said Plante. “We need more buses but we also need to put together a plan for in situations like this.”



A spokesperson for the STM said it does have a plan for breakdowns and on Saturday night added 25 buses to help with transport.



As many as 107 new buses will be added to the fleet this year.