Autism research in Quebec got a major boost on Monday with the announcement of $16 million in funding from a private foundation.

The money will go towards the founding of the Azrieli Centre for Autism Research at the Montreal Neurological Institute. The centre will be dedicated towards researching the causes of autism, of which little is known, and also developing new treatments and therapies for those with the disorders on the autism spectrum.

Azrieli Foundation co-chair Naomi Azrieli said the issue is one that’s close to her family’s heart, as a member of the family has an autism disorder.

“We feel, as a family, that we can hopefully provide a model or leadership for other families to get involved as well,” she said. “With money, of course, but from the heart as well and with effort and advocacy for not only patients and their families, but also for researchers and scientists and advocacy for the importance of investing in research in this country.”

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette, who was present for the announcement, declined to say whether any government funds would be earmarked for the centre.