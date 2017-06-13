

CTV Montreal





Montreal's Auditor General is highly critical of the way the Coderre administration has handled a project to improve communications for the city's police and fire departments.

Michele Galipeau's report also criticizes for a plan to improve traffic flow.

In many cases the Auditor General says Mayor Denis Coderre's administration simply needs to do a better job of managing projects.

On the issue of traffic flow, the auditor general says the city initially budgeted $42 million to improve traffic lights at 1,400 intersections.

In the end the city spent twice as much and improved only half as many intersections as it planned to.

For it's part, the city says it kept changing the plan to make intersections safer and that's why costs increased and the work slowed down.

Galipeau's report also flagged problems with the new communications system that's supposed to be in place for the city's police and fire department.

The system failed seven times in 2016, including one failure of more than three hours.

There are still problems with communication inside buildings and tunnels.

In the Auditor General's opinion, the current system does not meet the essential needs of police officers and firefighters.

The city says the system has been running smoothly for the last six months but all the bugs are only supposed to be fixed next year.

Galipeau also said it's difficult to assess the success of the city's attempt to reduce the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer.

"When we have objectives, we have norms, laws to follow, we should always have a result and to make sure that we did answer these legislation or norms or objectives. This is what we don't have in this file," said Galipeau.

The invasive beetle is chewing its way through North American ash trees, but it can be deterred by using a bio-pesticide call Tree-Azin.

Galipeau said there doesn't seem to be any system in place to ensure the product is re-applied to trees to protect them.

She said Montreal also seems to have been slow to replace trees that cannot be saved.