Drivers from St. Henri and Verdun who use Highway 15 North will face a new challenge starting Monday.

The Atwater Entrance to Highway 15 north will close at 5 a.m. on June 19 and remain closed through August.

Transport Quebec is recommending drivers use the De La Verendrye entrance to the highway.

The streets around the entrance will be closed on this weekend in the middle of June while preparation work takes place.

From 10 p.m. Friday June 16 until 5 a.m. Monday, Atwater Ave. willbe closed in both directions between Highway 15 and Joseph St.