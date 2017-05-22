

CTV Montreal





At least six people were arrested in Montreal following an affordable housing protest Monday.

A coalition of housing committees demonstrated across Quebec, calling on both the provincial and federal governments to commit to creating more affordable housing.

Protests were held in Montreal, the Monteregie, Abitibi and Bas-St-Laurent regions.

Protesters took the event a step further by occupying abandoned buildings they believe should be designated for social housing.

In Montreal, police pepper sprayed some protesters who police say charged at officers then occupied the former Jacques-Viger Hospital on Rene-Levesque Blvd. and St-Hubert St., and abandoned public building.

At least 50 people remain inside the building, though any children were removed from the scene by police as the event began to unfold.

Affordable housing group FRAPRU organized the protest, saying Ottawa and Quebec both failed to invest enough in social housing in their last budgets.

The federal government has promised a country-wide housing strategy by next fall.