Eight people have died outside in deaths that appear to be connected to the blizzard that hit Quebec.

One man died following a crash on Highway 20 in St. Zotique on Tuesday afternoon that involved several 18-wheelers. Several others were critically injured by the collisions or by the fires that broke out.

The second death happened at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Saint Wenceslas, about 20 km southeast of Trois Rivieres. Police said a man in his fifties died when he lost control of his car and drove into a cement pillar on Highway 55.

Two people died when their car was covered in snow on a stretch of Highway 20 near Montmagny. The cause of death is not certain, but it could be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police note that one of the deceased had severe asthma.

Two people died Wednesday morning in separate incidents involving snow plows.

A woman in St. Valere, near Victoriaville, was hit by a snow plow removing snow from her farm.

At the same time in Saint Anselme, near Quebec City, a man was struck by a snow plow clearing a street.

On Thursday the bodies of two men were discovered in cars in Montreal. The body of an 88-year-old man who had been shovelling snow was found in a parked car in LaSalle.

In the afternoon another man died in Rosemont Petite Patrie in similar circumstances.

Police said in many cases autopsies were being performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The storm is being blamed for eight other deaths in Canada and the United States.

One man died in Ontario on Tuesday following a crash that spilled toxic chemicals onto Highway 401.

A ten-year-old by died in Pendleton, New York, when a snow tunnel collapsed on top of him.

A man in Staten Island had a fatal heart attack while shovelling snow, as did two men in Wisconsin.

In Massachusetts a snow plow driver was killed when he was struck by an Amtrack snow-clearing train.

In Connecticut one pedestrian died after being struck by a snow plow.

And in New Hampshire, a 16-year-old girl died when she lost control of her car in the storm and hit a tree.