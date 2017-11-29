

Four major raids were underway Wednesday morning to neutralize a drug ring. At least 20 people have been arrested.

The Sûreté du Québec conducted three searches in the Saguenay / Lac-Saint-Jean region and one in Lanaudière.

Police say the suspects are involved with the distribution and sale of cocaine, cannabis and synthetic drugs.

They believe one of the suspects is linked to the Hells Angels, adding that members of the gangs Deimos Crew and Ghost Devils may also be involved in the large drug network.

About 120 officers are involved in the raid. Those arrested are between the ages of 24 and 71.

There are also police operations underway in the Montreal and Montérégie regions.



With a report from The Canadian Press