

CTV Montreal





People who have been forced to flee their homes due to flooding returned to Rigaud briefly Monday to check on their homes.

As towns west of Montreal continue to fight water, some could not resist the urge to figure out what was going to have to be rebuilt.

"My pool is finished. It's gone," said Richard Servant.

His front deck has been ripped off and floated away. His aboveground pool is now well underwater.

"It's sad. We put a lot of money into it. Mother Nature had other ideas," said Servant.

His Rigaud neighbourhood, on a small peninsula north of Bay Rd., is completely inundated.

The only way to know that Ottawa river does not normally flow this high is the street signs poking out of the water.

Many residents left on their own, yet others were not happy with a mandatory evacuation order, thinking they could have saved something.

Luc Laperriere went home on Monday to see what could be salvaged from the home he bought five months ago.

Some furniture placed on milk crates is still dry, but much of his house is waterlogged.

"The floating floor is literally floating now," said Lapierriere.

The Armed Forces are also patrolling the area to make sure nobody tries to come back home and stay there.

While boats remain the best way to get around low-lying sections of Rigaud, a bridge has been made from scaffolding to access some areas by foot.

It's enabled some residents to begin cleaning up by hauling away ruined items, including drywall and insulation.

It's too early to start assessing how much repairs will cost.

All Servant, Laperriere and others can do is keep track of what remains.

This week the Public Security Ministry is holding multiple information sessions to tell residents affected by flooding what they can ask for in terms of provincial financial assistance.

On Monday evening one such meeting will be held in Ile Bizard, followed by office hours Tuesday at the Sociocultural centre on Montée de l'Eglise.

Another meeting will happen Tuesday in Ste. Anne de Bellevue, followed by office hours at the Harpell Centre on Wednesday and Thursday.