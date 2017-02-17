

CTV Montreal





The Trudeau government is defending its treatment of veterans after news that another former soldier has taken his own life.

Carl Jason Dunphy had written about his repeated requests for psychological help from the Federal Veterans Affairs Ministry, even detailing his anguish mere hours before he died on Saturday.



It was not Dunphy's first attempt to get help – a fact which has now placed the Trudeau government in an awkward position.



Though it has increased spending and expanded services, it seems bureaucracy blocked Dunphy from the lifesaving help he wanted.

Dunphy, 39, lived near Riviere du Loup and served in three combat missions in Afghanistan.



He reportedly was trying to get help and money to treat his depression after receiving no help from Veterans Affairs.

Dunphy ultimately became part of a disturbing statistic: more veterans have died of suicide in the years during the war in Afghanistan than died in that combat.

In the House of Commons yesterday, Quebec MP Guy Caron quoted Dunphy's last words from Facebook

“A few hours he died, he left the following message on his Facebook page, he said: ‘It's draining my resources, it’s not up to my spouse to take responsibility for this when the department is not,’” said Caron.



Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr replied to the MP that Ottawa has increased services for veterans.



The reason Dunphy could not receive help remains unclear.