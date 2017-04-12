

The Canadian Press





An affidavit used to obtain a warrant to surveil journalist Patrick Lagacé listed five articles as evidence, none of which had been written by Lagacé himself, the Chamberland Commission heard on Wednesday.

The first warrant authorizing metadata from the La Presse columnist’s iPhone was dated Jan. 19, 2016. During cross-examination of SPVM chief Philippe Pichet, Christian Leblanc, a lawyer representing several media outlets including CTV, pointed out that several articles were used to justify the warrant.

Those warrants came from other media outlets, such as TVA and the Journal de Montreal.

Pichet replied that at the time, investigators suspected that Lagacé was talking to Felix Seguin, a TVA journalist and author of one of the articles listed.

Pichet also corrected testimony from Tuesday, in which he implied data taken from journalists’ phones was not secured. SPVM second-in-command Didier Deramond said sensitive information was placed on a secure server that was not connected to any network.