

The Canadian Press





A car parked in an industrial area of Riviere-des-Prairies was the target of an arson attack on Tuesday morning.

According to the SPVM, just after midnight two people were seen fleeing from the scene on 61st Ave. near the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East.

Responding officers were unable to obtain a description of the suspects.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly but the car suffered heavy damage.

The SPVM’s arson squad is investigating.