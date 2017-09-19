

CTV Montreal





For the third time in a month, arsonists have attacked a car dealership in the Town of Mount Royal.

The latest firebombing took place at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Prime Leasing on Cote de Liesse Rd. just east of the Decarie Circle.

Police said that a person wearing a hood and dark clothing smashed a window, then hurled a flaming object inside.

Flames and smoke damaged at least one vehicle before firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames.

The Montreal arson squad will be checking surveillance video from businesses in the area in an attempt to better identify the arsonist.

Prime Leasing was previously attacked by firebombs on August 13 and again on Sept. 5.