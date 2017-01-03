

CTV Montreal





The arson squad is investigating a fire at a pizzeria in Terrebonne.

Alarms went off early Tuesday morning at Lachenaie Restaurant on St. Charles Rd. near Georges Rd.

Firefighters arrived to find windows at the establishment had been smashed and signs that a Molotov cocktail had been thrown inside.

The flames did the most damage to the kitchen, but were quickly extinguished.

Nobody was hurt fighting the fire.

The Terrebonne police arson squad will spend Tuesday morning examining the scene and talking to the building's owner.