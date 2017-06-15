Arson suspected after Montreal North furniture store torched
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:59AM EDT
A furniture store in Montreal North was heavily damaged after a fire that broke out early Thursday morning. Police are suspecting arson.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 3 a.m. when smoke was seen coming out of the building. Four hours later, firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames at the store on Amiens St. near Pie-IX Blvd.
They say the building is at risk of collapsing.
No one was injured.
At least three bus routes had to be diverted because of street closures in the direct vicinity.
Montreal police are looking in to the cause of the fire after witnesses say they saw two people fleeing the scene as the fire broke out.
Police say it appears they threw a flammable object into the store.
With files from The Canadian Press
