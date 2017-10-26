

CTV Montreal





Twelve apartments above a hair salon in Pointe-aux-Trembles had to be evacuated in the middle of the night after a fire broke out.

The fire broke out at 12:30 a.m. on Sherbrooke St. E near 47th Ave.

About 20 people were forced out of their homes as a result, but thankfully, no one was injured.

There was no damage to the apartments and the residents were able to return.

Montreal firefighters have transferred the case to the police arson squad.

Witnesses say they saw someone throwing objects through the window. Police say someone broke in through the back door, and investigators found incendiary objects inside.



The damage to the hair salon was extensive.

No arrests have been made.