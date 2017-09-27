

CTV Montreal





A vacant commercial building in Rosemont was targeted by arson early Wednesday morning.

The fire caused minimal damage but some residents in the area were forced to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night. No one was injured.

As Montreal firefighters were doused the flames, they discovered a Molotov cocktail had been launched into a front window of the building on Bélanger St., near 1st Ave.

Montreal police officers have not yet tracked down a suspect, but say there were surveillance cameras in the area. Investigators from the arson squad will be analyzing those recordings to gather information.