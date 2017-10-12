Arson in Lachine
Police tape covers a driveway where a car was set on fire (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 10:27AM EDT
Montreal police are investigating the arson of a car parked outside a home in Lachine.
Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday people called 9-1-1 to report a car on fire on 15th Ave. near St. Louis St.
Firefighters put out the flames and then discovered something had been placed underneath the car in order to start the fire.
The owner of the car has had previous encounters with police.
Nobody was hurt by the fire, but the neighbouring buildings were damaged, as was a second vehicle.