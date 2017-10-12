

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating the arson of a car parked outside a home in Lachine.

Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday people called 9-1-1 to report a car on fire on 15th Ave. near St. Louis St.

Firefighters put out the flames and then discovered something had been placed underneath the car in order to start the fire.

The owner of the car has had previous encounters with police.

Nobody was hurt by the fire, but the neighbouring buildings were damaged, as was a second vehicle.