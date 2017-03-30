

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating a possible arson that took place at Mediterraneo restaurant in St. Laurent.

Firefighters rushed to St. louis St. near Marcel Laurin Blvd. at 11 p.m. Wednesday when a fire broke out on the first floor.

The restaurant has been closed for several weeks, but firefighters found signs that someone had broken into the building and spread flammable liquid.

In mid-February a fire broke out on the second floor of the strip mall and the restaurant has been closed ever since.

A fire inspector at the scene told CTV that firefighters found machines used to make pills on the second floor of the strip mall, although a fire chief later said they did not discover any drugs.

The fire was extinguished before it spread to any of the neighbouring stores.

The Montreal police arson squad is now investigating the fire.