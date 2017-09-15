

CTV Montreal





Two men have been arrested in connection with the arson of a car that belongs to the president of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.

Quebec City police arrested the two men recently, and one is due to appear in court Friday afternoon to face charges.

Police said the pair were linked to multiple fires in Ste. Foy.

The car belonging to Mohamed Labidi, the president of the Quebec City mosque, was set on fire at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6, while it was parked close to his home.

Police have not yet said if Labidi was deliberately targeted, but the Quebec City mosque has been the site of frequent attacks, vandalism, and harassment.

In January a gunman walked into the mosque and killed six men while they were in prayer.