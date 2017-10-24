

CTV Montreal





A drug dealer who allegedly sold narcotics involved in a fatal overdose will face charges of drug trafficking and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, according to Montreal police.

Olivier Reid, 31, was arrested on Oct. 18 in NDG. Police allege drugs sold by Reid caused two overdoses, possibly involving fentanyl – a non-lethal OD on Sept. 30, followed by a deadly one several days later.

Police conducted two searches linked to the arrest, seizing 53 grams of heroin, 12 grams of cocaine, 48 grams of marijuana, several pills including Oxycodone and Viagra and almost $20,000 in cash.

Anyone with information can anonymously call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.