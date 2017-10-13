Arrest following hit and run
The white SUV used in the hit and run was located on Des Carrieres St. on Friday Oct. 13, 2017 (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 7:26AM EDT
Montreal police have arrested a 23-year-old man following a hit and run in Montreal.
The collision happened at the intersection of Rachel St. and St. Dominique St. shortly after midnight, when the driver of an SUV hit a cyclist .
The driver then fled the scene, with witnesses saying he made a U-turn and drove the wrong way down a one-way street.
The cyclist suffered serious head injuries but is expected to survive.
Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was parked on Des Carrieres St., about 4 km northeast.
There are reports the car belongs to a cabinet minister, and that the driver is a relative with a suspended licence. Police have yet to comment.