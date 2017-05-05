

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government has asked for help from the Canadian army as the flood situation in Quebec worsens.

Military forces should be on the ground as of Saturday to help with flood relief efforts.

Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux made the decision Friday afternoon as floods are expected to worsen throughout the weekend.

So far 132 municipalities have been affected and 1,546 homes have been flooded, but the number is expected to be much higher.



Another 20 to 40 millimetres of rain are forecast between now and Sunday morning.



Coiteux said two soldiers were in an operations centre in Montreal to begin planning for the deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces in the field.



Military personnel will be on the ground at five coordination centres based on resources and exhaustion in various areas, said Coiteux.

Surveillance remains intense in the Montréal, Outaouais, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Montérégie and Mauricie regions, with the last two the hardest hit regions.

The St. Lawrence River, Lake Saint-Louis, the Outaouais River, Mille-Îles River, Rivere des Prairies and Saint-Maurice River, to name but a few, are all on watch.



Quebec's Environment Minister David Heurtel said the flooding is most serious in 55 years.



“Over the last 24 hours, these projections have shown that we’re now in historic level territory and it goes beyond the worst scenarios that have occurred in the last 55 years. So that has significantly contributed to deciding we need to bring all the forces together on this,” he said.

Speaking in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will intervene.

"We stand ready and willing to give whatever help the federal government can to help people through this situation and we will of course be there as the cleanup continues after the waters recede," said Trudeau.



Evacuation in Ile Mercier

Residents of Ile Mercier were ordered to leave their homes Friday morning, watching water levels rise over the only bridge to the small island.

The island in the middle of the Mille Iles River, adjacent to Ile Bizard, is frequently at risk of flooding in springtime.

The only road connection to the outside world is a low-lying bridge that was frequently partially submerged throughout April.

Several residents had abandoned their homes earlier this week at the urging of city officials, but the rest were holding out in an attempt to safeguard their homes and belongings.

"We asked for evacuation two days ago," said fire chief Martin Guilbault. "Now we need cooperation from these people. We're asking for cooperation because the situation is getting worse."

Now the borough of Ile Bizard is telling residents to get out while it is still possible, warning them that if they remain, emergency crews cannot get to them safely at a later time.

Guilbault said about half the residents of the small island were staying put.

"People who decided to stay there, they're fighing against nature right now. So they have to use pumps, they have to use generators, but some people don't have pumps, don't have generators, that's why they evacuated. They said 'okay, I have to leave, that's it.'"



For now, 60 firefighters are working in the flood zones 24 hours a day making daily rounds to ensure residents are safe.



Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said he understands people’s desire to stay in their homes.



“I understand their frustration. It's their property, there are several issues you can understand, but you have to also protect their life,” he said, adding that there comes a point when people have to face facts.

Borough Mayor Normand Marinacci said the last time the island was flooded this much was in 1998.

Water levels through southern Quebec are expected to rise considerably with up to 50 mm of rain forecast for Montreal in the next few days, and up to 60 mm of rain for the Ottawa and Gatineau Valley.

Ile Bizard has set up emergency shelter with space for 72 people as flooding is also happened on the western and northern part of the island as water rises in Lake of Two Mountains.

The city of Montreal is offering sandbags. People who need them, or need other assistance from the city, can call 3-1-1.

Une soixantaine de pompiers du SIM sur place pour aider les citoyens @MTL_Alertes @MTL_Ville @pfds_rox pic.twitter.com/miaETaDBUu — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) May 5, 2017

Firefighters and city crews have been patrolling low-lying areas to keep an eye on flooding.

In Pierrefonds, where water levels rose dramatically overnight Wednesday, crews built a wall Thursday and on Friday morning firefighters piled more sandbags in the area.



So far there are at east two emergency shelters available for those who need them:

Île Bizard: 490 Montée de l'Église

Saint-Laurent: 1375 Grenet St.

Roads closed in Ste. Anne de Bellevue

At the western tip of the island Sainte Anne Rd. is closed between De L'Eglise St. and Crevier St.

Lalonde St. is also closed, as is Anse à l'Orme between Senneville Rd. and Timberlea Trail.

CAQ leader Francois Legault, who grew up in Ste. Anne de Bellevue, visited his family and friends on Friday and said he's going to pitch in and do what he can to help out.

"When I was young, in the 1970s, the worst we ever saw was at the tip of the island. And I've seen water levels much higher than this," said Legault.

He added that he thought officials were generally doing well at coping with the flooding.

"I think the Quebec government is doing a very good job on this actually," said Legault.

"If we don't have enough resources we can call on the army, but we can get through this. We all have to work together."

Water levels on the Lake of Two Mountains and Lake St. Louis are expected to rise over the next week.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said he has been monitoring the island and visiting flooded areas, and would continue to do so this weekend.

Crue des eaux.Nous sommes tous sur les lieux pour garder la situation à l’œil.Des policiers assignés dans les zones vulnérables.#inondations pic.twitter.com/MnHEPJV7pC — Police Laval (@policelaval) May 5, 2017

Laval preparations

Laval deployed several squads of blue collar workers on Friday to help out people in low-lying areas, dispatching more than 100 people to deliver and stack sandbags.

Police were also patrolling for anyone who needed assistance, or to make sure that drivers didn't attempt to head down washed-out roads.

The city is warning people who live along the Mille Iles River or the Riviere des Prairies to be ready to leave home, and to be sure to cut off power at their main circuit breaker before they leave.



With files from The Canadian Press