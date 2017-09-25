Armed fugitive in Victoriaville mall keeps SQ on alert
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 7:24AM EDT
A fugitive considered armed and dangerous kept the police on high alert for four hours Sunday at the La Grande Place des Bois-Francs shopping centre in Victoriaville, before they finally arrested him at 9:30 pm.
Jimmy Côté, 44, was wanted for possession of stolen guns and had been on the lam since Saturday.
Thanks to a public appeal, police officers from the Sûreté du Québec were able to locate the man in the mall.
When police came into contact with Côté, they said the suspect, armed with a handgun, threatened them and also threatened to commit suicide.
The man, who police say has a criminal past, will face several charges.
