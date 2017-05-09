

CTV Montreal





Evacuees from the Rigaud area were aghast when attempting to return to their homes Tuesday, only to be confronted by increased military surveillance and barricades in their neighborhoods.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are on the ground to ensure that people cannot return to their flooded houses to retrieve belongings or assess the extent of the damage.

In fact, Coast Guard vessels are circulating on the Ottawa River to prevent people from taking their boats through a back route to circumnavigate the guarded areas.

Army officials say that approximately 150 homes still need to be checked, and that there are about a hundred holdouts still within them, despite orders by emergency workers to evacuate.

Many residents left on their own, yet others were not happy with a mandatory evacuation order, thinking they could have saved something or prevented impending damages.

These residents told CTV News that they feel their conditions are still “liveable”— some people have minimal flooding in their basements that they’ve been manually pumping out – and that the army’s intervention is just too little, too late.

They say that this battle of the elements has been ongoing since mid-March, and that it’s nothing they cannot ride out.

The only way to know that Ottawa River does not normally flow this high is the street signs poking out of the water.

Although Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said in a press conference Tuesday morning that the water levels seem to be holding steady, even receding in some cases, experts estimate that it could take up to six weeks for the water to completely dry out.

It will take just as long for people to return to their homes and begin to rebuild in the wake of the historic flooding.

It is also too early to be able to assess the total cost of damages.

Yesterday, those who returned began cleaning up their houses, hauling away ruined items, and stripping waterlogged insulation and drywall.

While residents were able to use their boats to get around low-lying sections of Rigaud, there is also a bridge made from scaffolding to access some areas by foot.

For the moment, no boat traffic will make its way through the flood zone.