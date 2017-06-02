

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Sunday's "One Love Manchester" charity concert featuring Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and many other performers will air commercial-free in Canada on CTV, Much and VRAK.

The concert, which will air from 1:55 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET from the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, will also be broadcast on Virgin Radio stations.

The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Sam Smith, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Take That are among the other acts on the bill.

The show is being held in honour of the victims of the Manchester bombing that took place at Grande's concert in the city last week.

Twenty-two people died at the show.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund for grieving families and victims of the attack.

"Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy," Grande said in a statement. "So that is what it will continue to do for us.

"We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."