Arcade Fire's Win Butler, Regine Chassagne, among those winning Quebec cultural award
Arcade Fire lead singer Win Butler performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, May 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 8:08AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 8:09AM EDT
World famous musicians and artists will be recognized in Montreal later this month.
Arcade Fire's Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, along with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra's Kent Nagano, will be among those named Companions of Quebec's Order of Arts and Letters (OALQ).
The Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec began issuing the awards in 2015 to recognize people who have added to Quebec's cultural accomplishments and increased recognition both at home and abroad.
Other notable artists winning the award are:
- Jacques Brault, literature
- Michel Dallaire, architecture
- René Deroin, artist, named to the Order of Canada in 2010,
- Yvon Deschamps, comedian,
- Diane Dufresne, musician
- Denise Filiatrault, actor and director
- Roger Frappier, cinema
- Phoebe Greenberg, film producer
- Pierre Lassonde, patron of visual arts who contributed to Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Quebec,
- Lorraine Pintal, artistic director at the Theatre du nouveau monde
- Michel Rabagliati, Comic artist
- Charles Richard-Hamelin, pianist
- Florent Vollant, musician
- Vincent Warren, dancer
- Kim Yaroshevskaya, Storytelling, theatre and television
