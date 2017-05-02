

CTV Montreal





World famous musicians and artists will be recognized in Montreal later this month.

Arcade Fire's Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, along with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra's Kent Nagano, will be among those named Companions of Quebec's Order of Arts and Letters (OALQ).

The Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec began issuing the awards in 2015 to recognize people who have added to Quebec's cultural accomplishments and increased recognition both at home and abroad.

Other notable artists winning the award are: