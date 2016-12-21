

Touted as a game changer in the market, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau was in Mirabel Wednesday to announce the certification of a new Bell helicopter.

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter is a five-seater aircraft produced in Mirabel and seen as an important boost for Bell Helicopter.

Now that the aircraft is approved Bell Helicopter can start delivering it to customers worldwide.

CEO Mitch Snyder said the response from customers has been “astounding,” with more than 400 letters of intent to purchase since its 2014 launch.

The helicopter can haul 1,500 lbs., cruise at 232 kilometres per hour and comes in a rainbow of colours, all for a $1 million price tag.

It’s also the first of its class to feature a fully integrated glass flight deck and avionic suite, making it safer.

The aircraft is also considered easy to fly.

"The certification of the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X is a significant accomplishment that contributes to Canada's thriving aerospace industry,” said Garneau in a statement. “By developing and manufacturing a fuel-efficient aircraft here in Mirabel, we are creating good jobs and moving Canada to the forefront of our global commitment to reduce air emissions."

Initially, the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X was to be assembled in Lafayette, Louisiana, but the company announced in May it would bring operations to Mirabel after renegotiating the terms of the $115-million loan granted in 2005 by the Charest government.

The transfer resulted in the hiring of approximately 100 people at the Mirabel plant, which has faced challenges in recent years due to difficult market conditions in the industry.

Bell Helicopter’s workforce went from 2000 employees to 900 in the past few years and Snyder said this aircraft should help it stabilize the workforce and prevent further job losses.

“We’ve had a really down market and what we wanted to do is to make sure to maintain as many of these employees as we can, so getting the 505 here and get certification, we can now go out and sell these and begins producing these aircraft, which will help stabilize this workforce,” he said.