Former Montreal Mayor Michael Applebaum has been granted parole.

Earlier this year he was convicted of taking bribes during his term in office as mayor of the Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace borough.

On March 30, Applebaum was sentenced to 12 months in jail and two years probation, meaning he was eligible for parole after two months.

As part of his parole Applebaum must do 20 hours of volunteer work a week.

In May the city of Montreal began proceedings to reclaim $160,000 that was given to Applebaum as a departure bonus when he stepped down as Mayor following his arrest and arraignment.