The assistant director of the English Montreal School Board is resigning due to an apparent lack of confidence in the board's chair.

Angelo Marino is quitting in April after about seven years, with intimidation and a lack of confidence in chair Angela Mancini as the apparent reasons.

“This is an internal matter,” said Mancini, who would not comment on Marino’s reasons for leaving and denied any wrongdoing.

“From my perspective, it is not going on, but if people feel the way they feel, then we're going to have to work at understanding where they're coming from,” she added. “But certainly from my perspective... not happening.”

Marino's resignation comes three months after 12 administrators at the board signed a letter complaining of a lack of respect and inappropriate conduct towards them at the school board, as well as a misunderstanding of everyone's roles and responsibilities.

“I think the biggest hint comes from the letter sent by all senior administrators last November,” said EMSB commissioner Julian Feldman.

As a response to the letter, members of the board and top staff attended a workshop on governance earlier this week.

“I think the chairman of the board has recognized that, which is why she began the sessions,” said EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen.

“There has to be some clarification of roles and responsibilities,” said Mancini.

The board is currently under investigation by UPAC and is awaiting audit by the Quebec government.