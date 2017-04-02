

CTV Montreal





The Quebec Coalition for the Control of Tobacco is denouncing the Couillard government for not including an increase to the tobacco tax in its budget.

In a statement, the organization said it’s the third year that a budget has been presented with no increase to the tax.

The group is calling for an increase of $5 for a carton of 200 cigarettes which they said would result in thousands of Quebecers quitting s moking and nearly $150 million in new annual revenues for the government.

According to spokesperson Flory Doucas, conditions were favourable for the government to introduce an increase as tobacco taxes in Quebec are the lowest in the country, smuggling accounts for less than 15 per cent of the market and the industry itself has raised its prices since 2014.

Doucas pointed to increases in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick and said Quebec’s tobacco tax is $26 lower per carton than the average of the other provinces.