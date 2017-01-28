

CTV Montreal





A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve restaurant was tagged with graffiti on Thursday night, the latest in a series of anti-gentrification attacks in the neighbourhood.

Surveillance video footage shows an individual approaching the entrance of Le Lapin Blanc, spray painting on the window and fleeing.

“We can’t see much, but actually, it’s the first footage we have of these people so it’s better than nothing,” said owner Stephane Allard.

Two weeks ago, another restaurant in the area, Antidote, was also covered in graffiti. Owner Elise Bellerose said it was the second time her establishment was tagged.

“I was more scared than the first time,” she said. “If it happens once, you understand it’s part of the neighbourhood. But a second time, you don’t feel safe.”

No arrests have been made in any of the attacks. Police said it’s a particularly difficult investigation.

“All the people are dressed in black, they do it really quickly and they leave so for that reason, we’re asking to work with the population,” said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. “We’re asking the population to be aware of the situation, just like business owners.”

The SPVM has increased patrols in the area and Brabant said they are working with borough officials.

“The Montreal police department is part of the committee to put an end to that kind of event that’s happening in that sector,” he said.

Still, owners are frustrated at the lack of a resolution.

“It’s not really bad violent crimes, but it’s getting pretty much out of hand,” said Allard. “They are little hoodlums, so they should be easy to catch.”

The Hochelaga Merchants Association has launched a campaign to help the restaurateurs repair the damage done to their businesses.