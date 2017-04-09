

The Canadian Press





More protesters are coming to Bombardier headquarters.

On Sunday afternoon, a rally against salary increases to executives of the beleaguered company is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. The protesters will then march to the Montreal office of Premier Philippe Couillard.

On Wednesday, the Couillard government blocked an opposition attempt to urge Bombardier executives to forego salary increases that took effect in 2016. The motion was defeated 61 to 43.

MNAs for the Parti Quebecois and Quebec Solidaire both urged citizens to put pressure on the government.

Last week, Bombardier executives postponed from 2019 to 2020 the second half of a $32 million salary increase. The other half will be paid as planned.

Etienne Diotte, one of the organizers of Sunday’s rally, has called on the company to cancel all the pay increases and called on the government to implement mechanisms to prevent such an event from happening again.

In the past year, Bombardier has received over $1 billion in subsidies from the Quebec government while also cutting thousands of jobs.