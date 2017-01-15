

The Canadian Press





Almost 50 years after Montreal made its mark with Expo 67, two city officials are hoping to repeat past successes by hosting a World’s Fair in 2025.

City councilors Marvin Rotrand and Justine McIntyre said they will make a proposal to that effect that the next meeting of the municipal council. On Monday, the two plan to release an assessment of the costs and economic benefit of hosting such an event.

The two pointed out that Expo 67 left a major impact on Montreal, including the construction of the city’s metro system, the development of Ile Notre-Dame and the arrival of the since-departed Expos baseball team.

The deadline for applications to host the 2025 World’s Fair is May 22. Paris, France is currently the only city that has submitted an official bid.