Several dozen protesters marched through eastern Montreal Wednesday evening in the annual demonstration against police brutality.

The protest began as about 150 people gathered at Valois Place, at the corner of Ontario St. and Valois St. at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

After half an hour of rallying and shouting anti-police slogans, the protesters then marched west on Ontario St., accompanied by many people carrying cameras and escorted by police.

The march was peaceful until about 8:15 p.m. as the group reached Quartier des Spectacles. At that point several protesters threw fireworks and smoke bombs at police officers on horseback.

About the same time some protesters smashed windows and scrawled graffiti on several storefronts at Bleury and De Maisonneuve, and which point police ordered protesters to disperse.

With some yelling and angry words, the crowd did as asked.

Nobody was arrested.

The Collective Against Police Brutality (COBP) began protesting the actions of abusive police officers two decades ago.

This year organizers said they were also marching to denounce police surveillance of journalists -- although protesters refused to talk to anyone associated with "mainstream media."

In the past the protest has often been cut short after it degenerated into a brawl between police officers and some of the protesters.

Last year the protest was peaceful throughout.