Ankle injury sidelines Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard lost a bet to a fan who wants to go on a date
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 10:05AM EDT
NUREMBERG, Germany -- Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from the Nuremberg Cup tennis tournament with a right ankle injury.
The 2014 champion informed tournament director Sandra Reichel of her decision late Monday, when an MRT scan showed she had torn a ligament in training the previous week.
The injury put the Canadian's participation in the French Open in doubt.
"She told me she needs a miracle," Reichel said Tuesday. "She sent for her doctor from Canada."
Bouchard was replaced by Julia Glushko of Israel, who will play second-seeded Yulia Putintseva.
Defending champion Kiki Bertens won her opening match, beating German wild-card entry Katharina Gerlach 6-2, 6-1. The top-seeded Bertens will next play Annika Beck, who defeated Lena Rueffer 6-3, 6-3.
Also, seventh-seeded Yaroslava Shvedova beat Anna Zaja 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and Carina Witthoeft defeated Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-0.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- LIVE NOW: Vigil for Victims at Manchester's Albert Square
- 'She's not turned up': Manchester explosion a nightmare for parents of concert-going teens
- PQ holds emergency meeting following rejection of alliance
- Protegez-Vous magazine advises that honey not always what it appears to be
- Families push for a public sex offenders registry in Quebec