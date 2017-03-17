

CTV Montreal





About 100 people protested against animal research Friday in front of a Montreal-area drug-testing laboratory.

The protest comes after undercover video of how animals at ITR Labs are treated was shown on the newsmagazine program W5.

Protesters said that while animal research is legal and must follow guidelines, they believe it is immoral.

The video shown on W5 demonstrates what appears to be the mistreatment of dogs, pigs and monkeys. It was taken by a person who worked at the facility for four months.

"Anyone that opposes what we're doing should go and look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves why," said one protester.

In a statement on its website ITR admits the video shows rough handling of animals and that such behaviour is prohibited.

It has fired the technicians involved.

A federal council that monitors animal welfare is talking with ITR about its methods.