

CTV Montreal





Political shuffles are always a bit of a guessing game, but Premier Philippe Couillard has repeatedly said that he wants to bring "new blood" into the cabinet.

What else do we know? Couillard has said that he wants a younger cabinet, one with more women at the table-- which is why names like Isabelle Melancon and Veronyque Tremblay have been floating around.

However, the Premier has also been discussing the possibility of naming a minister responsible for anglophone affairs.

Sources tell CTV News a minister will responsible for anglophone affairs will be named in Wednesday's shuffle, and this person will oversee the creation of the secretariat for the English-speaking community

.It's a decision Couillard resisted for a long time, but he said recently that he changed his mind upon realizing that English-speaking Quebecers don't always feel welcome in the province.

Appointing an anglophone would give their population representation at the highest level of civil service. There are also murmurings that Couillard will appoint a secretariat or an office for anglophone affairs.

And as for who the minister will be, one name has repeatedly surfaced in discussions: Andre Fortin. The name may not sound familiar, since Fortin is a Liberal backbencher, elected for the first time in 2014. He is the MNA for the Pontiac riding in the Outaouais region, is fully bilingual, and is one of the younger members of caucus,

There is also a sizeable anglophone population in his riding.

Even before the decision is publically announced, the Quebec Community Groups Network says this is a promising development, welcoming the signal it sends to English-speaking Quebecers. However, they say they'll have to continue to be vigilant, to make sure this leads to concrete changes within the cabinet.